Bank Holidays In October 2024: Banks To Remain Closed On These Days
The bank holidays in October 2024 include closures due to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dusshera, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday and more.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for a total of 15 days in October 2024. This includes 11 official holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, as well as the usual closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays of the month.
It is important to remember that bank holidays can differ from state to state. While national holidays affect all states, regional holidays only impact certain areas.
List Of Bank Holidays In October 2024
October 1, Tuesday: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed on account of Assembly elections.
October 2, Wednesday: All banks across India will remain closed for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Mahalaya Amavasye.
October 3, Thursday: Banks in Rajasthan will be closed for Navratra Sthapna.
October 6, Sunday: Banks will remain closed.
October 10, Thursday: Banks in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal will be closed for Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami).
October 11, Friday: Banks in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya will be closed for Dusshera (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain).
October 12, Second Saturday: Banks in many states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and others, will be closed for Dussehra (Vijayadashmi).
October 13, Sunday: Banks will remain closed.
October 14, Monday: Banks in Sikkim will be closed for Durga Puja (Dasain).
October 16, Wednesday: Banks in Tripura and West Bengal will be closed for Lakshmi Puja.
October 17, Thursday: Banks in Karnataka, Assam, and Jammu and Kashmir will be closed for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kati Bihu.
October 20, Sunday: Banks will remain closed.
October 26, Fourth Saturday: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed for Accession Day.
October 27, Sunday: Banks will remain closed.
October 31, Thursday: Banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and several other states will be closed for Diwali (Deepavali), Kali Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, and Naraka Chaturdashi.
Make sure to check the specific holidays in your state and plan any banking transactions accordingly.
RBI categorises holidays into three categories:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.