Bank Holiday On Independence Day 2025: Will Banks Remain Open Or Closed On Aug. 15?

As the country gets ready to celebrate the 79th Independence Day on Aug. 15, it is important to note that banks across India will remain closed on this day.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will observe a holiday on Aug. 15 on account of Independence Day celebrations as well as Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami.

Further, banks will also remain closed in several states on Aug. 16 due to regional holidays on account of Janmashtami.