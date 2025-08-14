Bank Holiday On Independence Day 2025: Will Banks Remain Open Or Closed On Aug. 15?
Banks will observe a holiday on Aug. 15 on account of Independence Day celebrations as well as Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami.
As the country gets ready to celebrate the 79th Independence Day on Aug. 15, it is important to note that banks across India will remain closed on this day.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will observe a holiday on Aug. 15 on account of Independence Day celebrations as well as Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami.
Further, banks will also remain closed in several states on Aug. 16 due to regional holidays on account of Janmashtami.
Banks usually remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with all Sundays, apart from the scheduled national and regional holidays.
On bank holidays, customers can use digital banking channels for transactions. Services such as ATMs, UPI payments, internet banking and other online facilities continue to work without interruption, even on scheduled holidays.
If you need to pay a visit to your local bank branch, it is advisable to check the timings and ensure that the branch is remain open. You can check the RBI’s holiday calendar to know bank holidays in your state.
Remaining Bank Holidays In August 2025
Aug. 13: Patriots' Day in Manipur
Aug. 15: Independence Day across India
Aug. 16: Janmashtami (holiday in all states and UTs except Tripura, Delhi, Goa, Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha.)
Aug. 19: Public holiday in Tripura to mark the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur
Aug. 23: Fourth Saturday holiday for all banks
Aug. 25: Assam will mark the celebration of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
Aug. 27: Ganesh Chaturthi holiday in Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha, Tamil Nadu.
Aug. 28: Odisha and Goa to mark a holiday due to Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) / Nuakhai
Aug. 17, 24, 31: Sundays