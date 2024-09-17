Arvind Kejriwal Resigns As Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi Stakes Claim

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Atishi said, "We have staked claim to form a new government. I will protect the interests of Delhi people."

Delhi minister Gopal Rai said, "We have informed the LG about his decision. Atishi has presented her claim to form the government. We have requested the LG to decide on a date for the oath-taking ceremony so that the work of two crore people can be carried on."

Chief minister-designate Atishi alleged that Kejriwal was facing false charges and being targeted by the central government's probe agencies.