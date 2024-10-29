Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Surprising Request From Ratan Tata At London Airport

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the late Ratan Tata in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16. In the episode featuring Bollywood choreographer and director Farah Khan and actor Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan narrated a story about the legendary Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata, one of India's tallest business magnates, died on Oct. 9 following a period of illness. The 86-year-old had led the Tata Group for around 21 consecutive years between 1991 and 2012.

"He was such a great man and a simple human being," remembered Bachchan.

Bachchan shared a memory from a trip to London, where he and Ratan Tata happened to be on the same flight. Upon landing at London Heathrow Airport, Tata encountered a situation where the people expected to pick him up were either missing or delayed. Trying to get in touch with them, he went to a nearby phone booth but soon came back to Bachchan, asking for help.

"I couldn’t believe it when he approached me and asked, 'Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? As I do not have any money to make a phone call."

"I cannot believe that he said this," shared a surprised Bachchan. He mentioned how simple Ratan Tata was. This small encounter left Bachchan surprised, highlighting Tata's humility and simplicity.

Tata, who died earlier this month, is known for his transformative leadership and charitable work. He leaves a legacy that influenced contemporary Indian industry and made a substantial impact on society.

"An era has just passed away... his humility, his great resolve, his vision, and his determination to accomplish the very best for the nation, ever a pride. It was my greatest honour to have had an opportunity and privilege to work together towards common humanitarian causes... A very sad day... my prayers," Bachchan posted on his Instagram profile after his demise.