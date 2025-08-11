Airline Fares Drop! IndiGo, Air India Unveil Festive Offers—Check Ticket Prices, Other Details
With the highly-anticipated festive season, leading domestic airline players are offering attractive discounts and deals on flight tickets that one simply cannot resist. IndiGo Airlines, Air India and Air India Express are offering discounts on flight bookings over India's upcoming Independence Day celebrations.
Air India Express has announced its grand Freedom Sale, offering five million seats across its expansive domestic and international network on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day. With fares starting at just Rs 1,279 for domestic and Rs 4,279 for international flights, the sale is a celebration of freedom, connectivity, and accessibility of a new India.
The sale has opened exclusively on www.airindiaexpress.com and the Air India Express mobile app on Aug. 10 and will be available across all major booking channels from Aug. 11 to 15, 2025. Travel under this offer is valid from Aug. 19, 2025 to March 31, 2026, covering India’s most vibrant festive season including Onam, Durga Puja, Deepawali, Christmas, and more.
5 million seats on offer this #FreedomSale! ðCelebrate the freedom to explore and create #MeaningfulConnections.— Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) August 9, 2025
ðº Domestic fares from â¹1279
ð International fares from â¹4279
ð Book by 15 Aug 2025 and travel till 31 Mar 2026#FlyAsYouAre and unlock member-exclusive perksâ¦ pic.twitter.com/6LLeBefKZO
The airline’s unique zero check-in baggage fare, Xpress Lite, is available on its website and offers exceptional value. Xpress Value fares that include standard check-in baggage allowances starting at Rs 1,379 for domestic and Rs 4,479 for international flights.
Customers can unlock member-exclusive perks like 20% OFF seats, ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, cabin & Xcess Check-in baggage, and Xpress Ahead priority services. Also, Air India has launched its 'Namaste World Sale' where you can book tickets to explore the world at special fares.
As per Air India website, special fares start at Rs 1,499 for domestic one-way flight bookings, and Rs 12,305 for international return bookings. This offer is available on the Air India website from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15, for traveling on routes between Aug. 10, 2025 to March 31, 2026.
Weâve got sights to behold. Now go sightseeing with IndiGo on your next trip. Choose from over 300K experiences, enjoy cancellation up to 24 hours and earn IndiGo BluChips on every Sight Seeing booking. Ready to soak up some sights with IndiGo? Explore now -â¦ pic.twitter.com/GlATvOefa1— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 8, 2025
IndiGo has launched a new initiative called 'Sight Seeing where it offers curated tours, attractions, and experiences for travelers to their trips. This service allows customers to book sightseeing options directly through IndiGo's website or mobile app, even if they haven't booked a flight with the airline.
"We’ve got sights to behold. Now go sightseeing with IndiGo on your next trip. Choose from over 300K experiences, enjoy cancellation up to 24 hours and earn IndiGo BluChips on every Sight Seeing booking," the airline shared in a post on X.