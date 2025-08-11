Airline Fares Drop! IndiGo, Air India Unveil Festive Offers—Check Ticket Prices, Other Details

With the highly-anticipated festive season, leading domestic airline players are offering attractive discounts and deals on flight tickets that one simply cannot resist. IndiGo Airlines, Air India and Air India Express are offering discounts on flight bookings over India's upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Air India Express has announced its grand Freedom Sale, offering five million seats across its expansive domestic and international network on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day. With fares starting at just Rs 1,279 for domestic and Rs 4,279 for international flights, the sale is a celebration of freedom, connectivity, and accessibility of a new India.

The sale has opened exclusively on www.airindiaexpress.com and the Air India Express mobile app on Aug. 10 and will be available across all major booking channels from Aug. 11 to 15, 2025. Travel under this offer is valid from Aug. 19, 2025 to March 31, 2026, covering India’s most vibrant festive season including Onam, Durga Puja, Deepawali, Christmas, and more.