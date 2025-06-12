Air India Plane Crash: Western Railways To Operate Extra Trains Based On Demand

NationAir India Plane Crash: Western Railways To Operate Extra Trains Based On Demand
On Thursday afternoon, Air India flight AI 171 crashed shortly after takeoff between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

12 Jun 2025, 04:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>UK-bound AI 171 flight had a total of 242 passengers onboard.(Photo source: CISF/ X profile)</p></div>
UK-bound AI 171 flight had a total of 242 passengers onboard.(Photo source: CISF/ X profile)

In response to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Western Railway will operate extra trains from the city, based on demand. "As of now one train for Mumbai and one train for Delhi are being planned from Ahmedabad," as per official statement.

On Thursday afternoon, Air India flight AI 171 crashed shortly after takeoff between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The UK-bound flight had a total of 242 passengers onboard. The crash took place in the Meghaninagar IGP complex of Ahmedabad. The aircraft was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Following the crash, Ahmedabad airport has been temporarily shut. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice, as per NDTV.

"In response to the tragic #Ahmedabad #planecrash, the Disaster Management Team of Western Railway is actively extending full support in relief and rescue operations at the site, while maintaining close coordination with the State. WR Medical Team and RPF personnel have also already been deployed for assisting in rescue operations. Additionally, Western Railway will operate extra trains from Ahmedabad based on demand. As of now, one train for Mumbai and one train for Delhi are being planned from Ahmedabad.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers, two pilots, and ten cabin crew members. Multiple media reports said thick smoke was billowing from the crash site, prompting the swift deployment of fire brigades and emergency response teams. The cause of the crash is yet to be confirmed.

Read all updates on the Ahmedabad Plane Crash here.

