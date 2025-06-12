Air India Plane Crash: Western Railways To Operate Extra Trains Based On Demand

In response to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Western Railway will operate extra trains from the city, based on demand. "As of now one train for Mumbai and one train for Delhi are being planned from Ahmedabad," as per official statement.

On Thursday afternoon, Air India flight AI 171 crashed shortly after takeoff between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The UK-bound flight had a total of 242 passengers onboard. The crash took place in the Meghaninagar IGP complex of Ahmedabad. The aircraft was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Following the crash, Ahmedabad airport has been temporarily shut. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice, as per NDTV.

