Air India Plane Crash: UK PM Keir Starmer Extends Condolences
The Air India AI 171 plane crash which had 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national on board.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on Thursday, expressed his condolences to the victims of the Air India AI 171 plane crash which had 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national on board.
"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," Starmer said, in a post on 'X' formerly known as Twitter.
The London-bound Boeing 787 dreamliner plane crashed into Meghaninagar IGP complex of Ahmedabad city, when taking off from Ahmedabad.
The flight was scheduled to take off at 1:10 p.m. IST and land at London's Gatwick Airport.
The plane was carrying 230 adults and two infants who were passengers, along with 12 crew members.
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, from where the plane took off has ceased all official operations.
"We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected," The UK Embassy said in a statement.
The injured were taken to hospitals, according to eyewitness accounts cited by NDTV.
Three National Defence Responce Force Teams, consisting of a total of 90 personell, were sent to the crash site from Gandhinagar, according to ANI reports.
"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said via a post on 'X'.
