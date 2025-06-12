Air India Plane Crash: UK PM Keir Starmer Extends Condolences

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on Thursday, expressed his condolences to the victims of the Air India AI 171 plane crash which had 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national on board.

"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," Starmer said, in a post on 'X' formerly known as Twitter.