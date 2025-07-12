Air India Plane Crash Report: Key Findings From AAIB Probe
Air India Crash Report: From sudden engine shutdown to partial recovery attempt, here are the key findings from the 15-page report.
A month after the Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has released its preliminary report. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating a scheduled service to London Gatwick, crashed just seconds after takeoff, resulting in the death of 260 people, including those on the ground. Of the 242 onboard, only one survived, marking one of the worst aviation tragedies in Indian history.
The 15-page report outlines a sequence of critical failures in the moments after liftoff, raising serious questions about what caused the aircraft's twin engines to shut down mid-air.
Air India Crash Report: Key Findings
Sudden Engine Shutdown: Both engines lost power within seconds after takeoff. Flight data shows the fuel cut-off switches for the engines moved from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ positions just one second apart, severing fuel supply and leading to total thrust loss.
Cockpit Confusion: Voice recordings captured one pilot asking, “Why did you cut off?”, to which the other responded, “I didn’t.” This exchange suggests neither pilot initiated the shutdown, deepening the mystery.
Emergency Systems Deployed: CCTV footage confirmed automatic deployment of the Ram Air Turbine, a backup device used during power loss, as the aircraft lost hydraulic power.
Partial Recovery Attempt: The flight crew attempted to restart both engines. Engine 1 began recovering but could not generate sufficient thrust in time. Engine 2 failed to relight before the aircraft crashed.
Crash Timing and Location: The plane remained airborne for only 32 seconds, reaching 180 knots before losing lift and crashing approximately 0.9 nautical miles from the runway into a hostel building.
Thrust Lever Discrepancy: Investigators found the thrust levers at idle, yet flight data showed takeoff thrust had been commanded—indicating a possible system disconnect or malfunction.
No Fuel Contamination: Fuel samples tested clean, and no issues were found with refuelling procedures or sources.
Normal Takeoff Configuration: Flaps were set at 5 degrees, landing gear remained down, and no bird activity or adverse weather conditions were reported. Visibility was good, and skies were clear.
Pilot Credentials Clear: Both pilots were medically fit, adequately rested, and experienced on the Boeing 787.
No Signs of Sabotage, but Maintenance Gaps Noted: While no immediate signs of sabotage were found, the report noted that an FAA advisory had flagged a potential issue with fuel control switches—inspections related to this were not carried out by Air India.
The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to examine whether mechanical failure, human error, or an unaddressed technical advisory contributed to the catastrophe.