Air India Plane Crash Report: Key Findings From AAIB Probe

A month after the Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has released its preliminary report. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating a scheduled service to London Gatwick, crashed just seconds after takeoff, resulting in the death of 260 people, including those on the ground. Of the 242 onboard, only one survived, marking one of the worst aviation tragedies in Indian history.

The 15-page report outlines a sequence of critical failures in the moments after liftoff, raising serious questions about what caused the aircraft's twin engines to shut down mid-air.