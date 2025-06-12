Air India Plane Crash: Probe Begins, Government To Form High-Level Committee

The government has initiated a formal investigation into the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that took place on Thursday.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will probe the incident in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a post on social media platform X.

The government will also set up a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in the future, Naidu said.