Air India Plane Crash: Probe Begins, Government To Form High-Level Committee
The high-level committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in the future, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said.
The government has initiated a formal investigation into the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that took place on Thursday.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will probe the incident in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a post on social media platform X.
The government will also set up a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in the future, Naidu said.
Following his evening visit to the crash site, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the task of retrieving the remains of the dead is nearly completed.
"DNA testing will be finished soon. The government has contacted the families of the victims, including foreigners. The government will make arrangements to support the aggrieved families," he said.
The final death toll will be announced once the identification is complete, he said. There was one survivor, he said.
The London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which departed from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 p.m., crashed after take-off in the Meghani Nagar area just outside the airport perimeter, exploding into a fiery blaze.
Among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national, and seven Portuguese nationals. The flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
