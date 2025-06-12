Air India Plane Crash: A Timeline Of Recent Aviation Accidents
There were 242 passengers onboard the UK-bound Air India flight, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
An Air India flight heading to the United Kingdom crashed near the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The crash happened close to Forensic Cross Road in the Meghaninagar area, after the aircraft went down shortly after taking off.
Visuals emerged on social media showing thick smoke rising from the crash site near Dharpur. Police, fire brigade, and emergency teams are rushing to the crash scene, with rescue operations underway.
An Air India plane with 242 passengers onboard has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, confirms the State Police Control Room— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
More details awaited pic.twitter.com/RPAYU8KfUM
The cause of the crash is still unknown. Fire brigade has rushed to the spot and emergency response teams are being mobilised, according to reports.
Here’s a timeline of recent plane crashes:
Recent Plane Crashes: Timeline
March 2025: At least 12 people died when a Lanhsa Airlines plane crashed into the sea off Honduras shortly after takeoff from Roatan on March 17. A total of 17 people were onboard the flight when the accident happened.
January 2025: On Jan. 29, an American Airlines regional jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter. The army chopper was carrying three service members over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport. The crash had resulted in the death of over 60 people.
December 2024: On Dec. 29, 2024, South Korea saw its deadliest air crash, in which 179 people died. The crash took place when an airliner belly-landed at Muan Airport, skidded off the runway, hit a wall and burst into flames.
December 2024: On Dec. 25, 2024, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight 4K-AZ65 from Baku to Grozny crashed after facing technical issues. Bad weather forced the crew to divert first to Makhachkala, then to Aktau in Kazakhstan. The plane crashed three kilometres from Aktau airport, killing 38 passengers onboard.
August 2024: Voepass Flight 2283 crashed in Sao Paulo, Brazil, killing all 62 passengers onboard. The ATR-72-500 aircraft entered a flat spin before crashing. The flight was traveling from Cascavel to Guarulhos International Airport on August 9, 2024.
August 2020: On Aug. 8, 2020, an Air India Express Boeing 737 crashed while landing at Calicut Airport in heavy rain. The plane overshot the tabletop runway and broke apart, leading to the death of 21 people in the crash. The incident happened as the plane was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai during the Covid-19 pandemic.
May 2010: An Air India Express flight crashed at Mangalore airport on May 22, 2010, killing 158 people. The incident happened as the aircraft overshot the tabletop runway, plunged into a gorge, and burst into flames. The crash occurred during landing after the plane failed to stop in time.
July 2000: In July 2000, a massive plane crash took place in Bihar’s Patna when Alliance Air Flight 7412 crashed near the airport. The incident had resulted in the death of 60 people. The crash occurred when the plane nose-dived into a residential area during landing. It was carrying 52 passengers and six crew members.
