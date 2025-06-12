Air India Plane Crash: A Timeline Of Recent Aviation Accidents

March 2025: At least 12 people died when a Lanhsa Airlines plane crashed into the sea off Honduras shortly after takeoff from Roatan on March 17. A total of 17 people were onboard the flight when the accident happened.

January 2025: On Jan. 29, an American Airlines regional jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter. The army chopper was carrying three service members over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport. The crash had resulted in the death of over 60 people.

December 2024: On Dec. 29, 2024, South Korea saw its deadliest air crash, in which 179 people died. The crash took place when an airliner belly-landed at Muan Airport, skidded off the runway, hit a wall and burst into flames.

December 2024: On Dec. 25, 2024, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight 4K-AZ65 from Baku to Grozny crashed after facing technical issues. Bad weather forced the crew to divert first to Makhachkala, then to Aktau in Kazakhstan. The plane crashed three kilometres from Aktau airport, killing 38 passengers onboard.

August 2024: Voepass Flight 2283 crashed in Sao Paulo, Brazil, killing all 62 passengers onboard. The ATR-72-500 aircraft entered a flat spin before crashing. The flight was traveling from Cascavel to Guarulhos International Airport on August 9, 2024.

August 2020: On Aug. 8, 2020, an Air India Express Boeing 737 crashed while landing at Calicut Airport in heavy rain. The plane overshot the tabletop runway and broke apart, leading to the death of 21 people in the crash. The incident happened as the plane was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai during the Covid-19 pandemic.