Air India Express Flight To Varanasi From Mumbai Gets Hoax Bomb Threat

The Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport was on high alert on Wednesday after an Air India Express flight was issued a hoax bomb threat while it was airborne.

The plane was leaving from Mumbai to Varanasi and made a safe emergency landing, after which, it was moved to an isolation bay for a comprehensive security inspection, according to NDTV.

Passengers were evacuated safely and a bomb disposal squad was called in.

"One of our flights to Varanasi received a security threat. In line with protocol, the Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was immediately alerted, and all necessary security procedures promptly initiated," an Air India Express Spokesperson said.

"The flight landed safely and all guests have disembarked. The aircraft will be released for operations once all mandated security checks are completed," they added.

The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee that promptly investigated the matter confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

The threat was issued via email. The email was received between 3:40 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Several other major airports reported having received a bomb threat email sent via IndiGo Airlines. The airports involved were from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad.