Air India Crash: Indian Medical Association Seeks Financial Aid From Tata For Students Injured And Dead

The Indian Medical Association has sought financial assistance and necessary support from the Tata Group for the medical students present at the Air India plane crash site who were injured or lost their lives on Thursday.

"These individuals were not only victims but also future pillars of our healthcare system, and their well deserve similar care and support," the IMA said in a letter to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

"Accordingly we earnestly request you to declare immediately similar help to the medical students injured or who had lost their life," the letter said.

The IMA expressed "heartfelt appreciation" for Air India's announcement of Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of the passengers who lost their lives. It also acknowledged Tata Group's "generous support" towards renovating the BJ Medical College hostel.

On June 12, a London Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, killing 241 people on board, and several others on the ground as it plunged into a medical college complex.

Over 100 MBBS students of BJ Medical College at Meghani Nagar in Ahmedabad were having lunch in the boys’ hostel mess during the crash, as per reports.

Following the incident, Chandrasekharan said the Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of each person who lost their life and also cover the medical expenses of those injured.

"We are deeply adequately express grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured, he added. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time, the statement said.