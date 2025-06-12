[Watch] Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Video Shows Moment Air India's London Flight Crashed After Takeoff
Visuals showed thick black smoke rising up into the sky from the airport.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: An Air India flight on Thursday afternoon crashed minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
A 17-second video shows the aircraft crashing into a residential area, shortly after it took off for London Gatwick at around 1:30 p.m.
Air India's AI171 operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick had 242 passengers on board.
Visuals showed thick black smoke rising into the sky from the airport. The video has been widely shared on social media.
Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said an emergency centre has been activated and a support team has been set up for families seeking information on the Ahmedabad plane crash. He expressed grief over the incident in a statement.
"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted," he said.
