[Watch] Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Video Shows Moment Air India's London Flight Crashed After Takeoff

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: An Air India flight on Thursday afternoon crashed minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

A 17-second video shows the aircraft crashing into a residential area, shortly after it took off for London Gatwick at around 1:30 p.m.

Air India's AI171 operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick had 242 passengers on board.

Visuals showed thick black smoke rising into the sky from the airport. The video has been widely shared on social media.

Read all updates on the Ahmedabad Plane Crash here.