Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Modi, Droupadi Murmu, Keir Starmer, Others Express Shock

Following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171, carrying 242 passengers from Ahmedabad to London, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and said he is in touch with local authorities.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it," Modi said.

"Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," he added.