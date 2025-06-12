Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Modi, Droupadi Murmu, Keir Starmer, Others Express Shock
A Mayday call was issued by Air India's AI 171 flight minutes before it crashed after takeoff for London.
Following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171, carrying 242 passengers from Ahmedabad to London, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and said he is in touch with local authorities.
"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it," Modi said.
"Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," he added.
The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2025
President Of India
President Droupadi Murmu expressed distress over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. "It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief," Murmu said.
I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 12, 2025
UK Prime Minister
The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared his grief on X.
"I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," he said.
The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 12, 2025
I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.
Air India Chairperson N Chandrasekaran
With deep sorrow, Air India Chairperson N Chandrasekaran confirmed that flight AI 171, operating between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick, was involved in a tragic accident today.
"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event." N Chandrasekaran said.
"Right now, our top priority is to support those impacted and their families. We are fully committed to assisting emergency response teams at the site and providing all necessary aid and care," he added.
Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated, and a support team has been set up for families seeking information, he added.
Civil Aviation Minister
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed his shock and devastation on X after learning about the accident in Ahmedabad.
"We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action," Ram Mohan Naidu said.
"Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he added.
Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad.— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) June 12, 2025
We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.
Rescue teams have been mobilised, and allâ¦
Bhupendra Patel
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of the Air India passenger plane in Ahmedabad.
"I have instructed the officials to take immediate rescue and relief operations in the accident and to make arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing," Bhupendra Patel said.
àª àª®àª¦àª¾àªµàª¾àª¦àª®àª¾àª àªàª° àªàª¨à«àª¡àª¿àª¯àª¾àª¨à«àª àªªà«àª¸à«àª¨à«àªàª° àªµàª¿àª®àª¾àª¨ àª¤à«àªà« àªªàª¡àªµàª¾àª¨à« àª¦à«àª°à«àªàªàª¨àª¾àª¥à« àªµà«àª¯àª¥àª¿àª¤ àªà«àª. àª¦à«àª°à«àªàªàª¨àª¾àª®àª¾àª àª¤àª¤à«àªàª¾àª² àª¬àªàª¾àªµ àª àª¨à« àª°àª¾àª¹àª¤ àªàª¾àª®àªà«àª°à«àª¨à« àª¤à«àª®àª àªàªàª¾àªà«àª°àª¸à«àª¤ àª®à«àª¸àª¾àª«àª°à«àª¨à« àª¤àª¾àª¤à«àªàª¾àª²àª¿àª àª¸àª¾àª°àªµàª¾àª° àª®àª¾àªà«àª¨à« àªµà«àª¯àªµàª¸à«àª¥àª¾ àª¯à«àª¦à«àª§àª¨àª¾ àª§à«àª°àª£à« àª¹àª¾àª¥ àª§àª°àªµàª¾àª¨à« àª¸à«àªàª¨àª¾ àª àª§àª¿àªàª¾àª°à«àªàª¨à« àªàªªà« àªà«.— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) June 12, 2025
àªàªàª¾àªà«àª°àª¸à«àª¤ àª®à«àª¸àª¾àª«àª°à«àª¨à« àª¸àª¾àª°àªµàª¾àª° àª®àª¾àªà« àªªàª¹à«àªàªàª¾àª¡àªµàª¾ àªà«àª°à«àª¨â¦
Mamata Banerjee
Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic plane crash, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extends her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.
"The crash during take-off of the London-bound plane has shaken and saddened me at my core. While we do not know exact figures, media reports indicate that there were 242 passengers in the plane. I am praying to God at this moment," Mamata Banerjee said.
Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today. It is a most sad news for all of us and I convey my condolences to victim families, even while we anxiously wait for survivors details and pray for survival of all.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 12, 2025
The crashâ¦
Devendra Fadnavis
"Pained and shocked to know about Air India passenger flight incident at Ahmedabad airport," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his sorrow. "Praying for everyone’s safety."
Pained and shocked to know about Air India passenger flight incident at Ahmedabad airport.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 12, 2025
Praying for everyoneâs safety ð
SpiceJet
"We are truly saddened by the tragic incident at Ahmedabad airport," SpiceJet said in a statement.
"Our prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with Air India during this difficult time," it said.
We are truly saddened by the tragic incident at Ahmedabad airport. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with Air India during this difficult time.— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 12, 2025
S Jaishankar
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said he was deeply shocked upon learning about the devastating flight crash in Ahmedabad.
"Our prayers are with the passengers and their families," Jaishankar said.
Deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 12, 2025
Our prayers are with the passengers and their families.
Gautam Adani
"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss," billionaire Gautam Adani said.
"We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground," he said.
We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground. ðð½— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 12, 2025
Amit Shah
"Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad," Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah shared his grief on X. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site, he said.
"Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation," Amit Shah added.
Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess theâ¦— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 12, 2025
Nirmala Sitharaman
Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said that she was distressed upon hearing about the flight crash in Ahmedabad.
"My prayers for all families and friends of those on board the flight," Sitharaman said.
Distressed on hearing about the flight crash in Ahmedabad.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 12, 2025
My prayers for all families and friends of those on board the flight.
Nitin Gadkari
"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat," Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari expressed his sorrow on X.
"Disaster response forces are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of all affected. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone on board and their families." he said.
Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Disaster response forces are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of all affected. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone on board and their families.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 12, 2025