Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 53 British, Seven Portuguese And One Canadian On Board Air India Flight

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India on Thursday said 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national were on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed after takeoff in the afternoon.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals," the airline said in a statement.

The UK embassy in India said it is working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support.

"We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected.

British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.