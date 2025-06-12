Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 53 British, Seven Portuguese And One Canadian On Board Air India Flight
The UK embassy in India said it is working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India on Thursday said 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national were on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed after takeoff in the afternoon.
"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals," the airline said in a statement.
The UK embassy in India said it is working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support.
"We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected.
British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has been temporarily shut. The Air India flight AI 171, heading from Ahmedabad to London, crashed in the Meghaninagar IGP complex of Ahmedabad city.
The flight was scheduled to take off at 1:10 p.m. IST and land at London's Gatwick Airport at 6:25 p.m. BST. "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today. We are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," Air India had said in a post on X.
Read all updates on the Ahmedabad Plane Crash here.