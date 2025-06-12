Ahmedabad Flight Crash: Air India Chairman Chandrasekaran Says Emergency Centre Activated

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday an emergency centre has been activated and a support team has been set up for families seeking information on the Ahmedabad plane crash. He expressed grief over the incident in a statement.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted," he said.

Read all live updates on the Ahmedabad Plane Crash here.