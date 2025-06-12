Air India Plane Crash: Modi Says In Touch With Authorities Working To Assist The Affected

In a massive tragedy, Air India's Ahmedabad-London plane crashed on Thursday shortly after taking off.

Crashing between 1 pm and 2 pm, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft carried a total of 242 people, including 10 cabin crew members and two pilots, according to NDTV reports.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. "In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it."

"Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," Modi posted on X.

A Mayday call was issued by Air India's AI 171 flight, minutes before it crashed at Ahmedabad after takeoff for London, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said in a statement.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also expressed his grief on X.

"I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," he posted.

