Air India Plane Crash: Ahmedabad Airport Resumes Operations

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, from where the London-bound Air India flight AI 171 took off before it crashed on Thursday, announced that it has officially resumed operations.

The plane crashed into Meghaninagar IGP complex and was carrying 242 people. This consisted of 230 adults and two infants, along with 12 crew members. The flight was scheduled to take off at 1:10 p.m. IST and land at London's Gatwick Airport at 6:25 p.m. BST.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.

The pilots sent out a 'mayday call', minutes before the crash, according to a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.