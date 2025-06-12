Air India Plane Crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Among Dead, Says Report

"This is a very sad incident. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. We have lost two-time former chief minister Vijay Rupani in the crash, which is very sad news for the BJP family," C R Paatil, jal shakti minister and chief of the party's state unit, said.

The plane was carrying 242 people — including 232 passengers and 10 crew members. Among the passengers were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals and a Canadian. The flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

(With PTI inputs)

