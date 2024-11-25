8th Pay Commission: Confederation In Wait-And-Watch Mode Amid 186% Salary Hike Speculations

The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers is in wait-and-watch mode, even as speculations are rife on the formation of the 8th Pay Commission and the fitment factor that would be recommended by the panel.

The speculations of a 186% hike in salaries were triggered after Shiv Gopal Mishra, the secretary, staff side, of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery, or NC-JCM, told NDTV Profit earlier this month that "we are looking at a fitment factor of not less than 2.86.".

Mishra's views assumed significance as the NC-JCM is an official platform, headed by the Union Cabinet Secretary, to resolve all disputes between the government and employees through dialogue.

The Confederation—an umbrella body representing several registered staff associations—adopted a cautionary tone on the matter. "It will be too early to comment on the fitment factor. The announcement of the 8th Pay Commission is still awaited," Rupak Sarkar, the president of the organisation, told NDTV Profit.

"Things are still at an early stage. We are in the process of preparing (our demands)," he said.