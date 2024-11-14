8th Pay Commission: Expect Fitment Factor Of 2.86 For Salary Revision, Says Key JCM Member

Amid growing expectations of an announcement related to the 8th Pay Commission, the employee forum that will be involved in the negotiations has its sight set on the fitment factor.

Fitment factor is the multiplication unit used for revising the basic salary and pension of government employees and retirees, respectively.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, the secretary (staff side) of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery or JCM, said a fitment factor of "at least 2.86" is expected for the next set of revision in salaries and pensions.

"We are looking at a fitment factor of 2.86 at least, considering that this kind of revision happens only once in 10 years. This is what we will demand after the 8th Pay Commission is formed," Mishra told NDTV Profit.

The statement assumes significance as Mishra is the staff side chief of the National Council of JCM—an official platform comprising bureaucrats and employee union leaders. Chaired by the Union Secretary, the NC-JCM aims at resolving all disputes between the government and employees through dialogue.