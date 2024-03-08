Small-, Midcap Inflows Moderate Even As Equity Mutual Funds See 23% Jump In February: AMFI Data

Inflows into equity mutual funds surged to a 23-month high in February, even as investments into mid and small-cap schemes moderated with India stock benchmarks at record highs.

Net investment into equity and equity-linked schemes surged 23.34% over the previous month to Rs 26,865.78 crore in February, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Friday.

Mutual funds received inflows of Rs 11,469 crore during the month via new fund offers. Meanwhile, equity mutual funds receive inflows of Rs 8,692 crore via new fund offers.