These Mutual Fund Schemes May Be Costing You Returns

Hidden behind high returns, most funds failed to fully capitalise on the bull run in Indian markets last year.

Despite this outperformance in the benchmark amid a broad-based rally, 87% of small-cap funds and 86% of mid-cap funds failed to meet or beat their benchmark indices, according to an analysis done by NDTV Profit.

What stands out is that the mid-cap category consistently had the most number of funds failing to beat market returns in the underlying benchmark.

The Nifty Midcap 150 rose over 57% over a one-year period, while funds in the category have delivered returns spanning between 65% and 29%.