SEBI Caution On Small- And Mid-Cap Funds May Drive Flows Into Large Caps

The market regulator's advisory asking mutual funds to protect investor interest amid "froth" building up in small and mid caps will make investors assess risks and drive more flows into large caps, according to market participants.

This initiative will prompt individuals to contemplate the risks associated with this sector, according to Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. "SEBI is actively monitoring and endeavouring to enhance the risk management practices."

Among the steps suggested, asset management companies and fund managers have been asked to consider moderating flows and rebalancing portfolios, according to an internal letter sent by industry body the Association of Mutual Funds in India to mutual fund trustees. The letter, not publicly available, has been seen by NDTV Profit.

The regulatory scrutiny arises from concerns that these share segments are excessively inflated, while investor flows into these schemes persist without any signs of slowing down.

"The viable option at their disposal is to either implement a restriction on new entries or allocate 35% of their portfolio into more liquid instruments. However, even this approach poses challenges and may not offer a comprehensive solution during a crisis," Deepak Shenoy, chief executive officer at Capitalmind, said.

During the year 2023, mid-cap funds witnessed inflows worth Rs 23,346.15 crore, while small-cap schemes attracted inflows amounting to Rs 42,036.62 crore. Meanwhile, large-cap funds witnessed an outflow of 2,397.06 crore in the past 12 months.