Nippon India Unlocks India's Only Japan, Taiwan Funds
Investors can now invest in these funds via lumpsum, switch-ins, systematic investment plans or systematic transfer plans.
Mutual fund investors looking to diversify into Asian markets can rejoice as Nippon India Mutual Fund resumes subscriptions to India's only Taiwan and Japan-centric funds.
In an addendum on Oct. 11, Nippon India MF confirmed the resumption of four international funds, including the Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund, which is the only Taiwan-focused fund available in India.
The fund house also resumed subscription to the Nippon India Japan Equity Fund, which is also the only Japan-focused fund available in the market.
Other two funds available for subscription are Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES, Nippon India Japan Equity Fund and Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund.
Investors can now invest in these funds via lump sums, switch-ins, systematic investment plans or systematic transfer plans. Subscriptions in funds were initially paused on Feb. 2, 2022, following the Securities and Exchange Board of India's limit on overseas investments.
The Nippon India Taiwan Fund is an active equity fund and will enable investors to diversify into select Taiwan-based stocks, including semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which has the highest weightage of 8.2% in the fund.
In fact, the top three stocks in terms of weightage in the Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund belong to the technology space and it has a combined weightage of 20.35%.
In addition to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Asia Vital Components and Jentech Precision Industrial enjoy the highest weightage in the fund.
Similarly, the Nippon India Japan Fund is also an active equity fund that is investing in top Japanese companies, including Daikin Industries, Hitachi and Tokyo Electron.
Unlike its tech-heavy Taiwanese counterpart, the Japan Equity Fund is tilted more towards consumer cyclical.
Earlier in the month, mutual fund investors were lured to invest in China-based mutual funds, following the nation's latest economic measures.
Investors can now look at Nippon India, Japan and Taiwan equity funds to diversify further into Asian equities.