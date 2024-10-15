Nippon India Unlocks India's Only Japan, Taiwan Funds

Mutual fund investors looking to diversify into Asian markets can rejoice as Nippon India Mutual Fund resumes subscriptions to India's only Taiwan and Japan-centric funds.

In an addendum on Oct. 11, Nippon India MF confirmed the resumption of four international funds, including the Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund, which is the only Taiwan-focused fund available in India.

The fund house also resumed subscription to the Nippon India Japan Equity Fund, which is also the only Japan-focused fund available in the market.

Other two funds available for subscription are Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES, Nippon India Japan Equity Fund and Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund.