China's Resurgence Could Lure Indian Investors To Diversify Allocations — Here's How To Capitalise

The awaited revival in the Chinese stock market has come through. The benchmark gauge of the neighbouring nation has entered a technical bullish zone after the stimulus blitz unveiled by the government.

The South Asian country's nine-day rally was such that it regained the influence it lost over 10 months in the key MSCI emerging markets index.

This rally comes after the country unleashed a series of measures, including interest rate cuts, liquidity for banks, and incentives for homebuyers, which were announced last week. Further, the 24-man Politburo vowed to complete the country’s annual economic goals.

China's CSI 300 is up 22% from its September lows to enter a technical bull market, according to Bloomberg. While the Chinese stock market was closed for its Golden Week festivities, the benchmark closed the ninth straight day surge with an 8.5% jump on Monday.