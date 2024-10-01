New MF Lite Framework To Bring More Entrants On Relaxed Regulations: Deepak Shenoy Of Capitalmind

The newly introduced 'MF Lite Framework' for passively managed schemes will bring more entrants into the mutual fund industry, according to Deepak Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer at Capitalmind.

"What it does is introduce the capability for more entrants to come into the MF industry and offer only passive funds," said Shenoy in an interview with NDTV Profit.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, in its board meeting on Monday, introduced a new mutual fund framework for passively managed schemes.