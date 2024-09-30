SEBI Board Meeting: New Mutual Funds Lite Framework Introduced For Passively Managed Schemes

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, in its board meeting on Monday, has introduced a new mutual fund framework for passively managed schemes. The 'MF Lite Framework' will enable a relaxed framework with light-touch regulations.

The newly launched framework by SEBI intends to promote ease of entry, encourage new players, reduce compliance requirements, and increase penetration, according to a circular released by the regulator. It will also enhance market liquidity, facilitate investment diversification, and foster innovation.

The light touch regulations in the new framework include relaxed requirements related to eligibility criteria for sponsors, responsibility of trustees, approval process, and disclosures.

The new framework by SEBI will also enable existing asset management companies that have active and passive schemes to hive off respective passive schemes. The AMCs can give these schemes to a different group entity, thereby resulting in the management of active and passive schemes by different operators under the same banner.