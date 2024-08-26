Zydus Life Shares Decline After Buying Stake In Sterling Biotech

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. fell to a nearly two-month low on Monday after it bought a 50% stake in Sterling Biotech Ltd., making its entry into the fermentation-based protein business.

The drugmaker will shell out Rs 550 crore to Temasek-backed Perfect Day Inc. for the acquisition, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The board approved the share purchase and subscription agreement between Zydus subsidiary Zydus Animal Health and Investments Ltd. and Perfect Day.

After the deal, Sterling Biotech will become a joint venture with equal representation on the board, the company said. The transaction is expected to be completed in two months.