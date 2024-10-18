Zomato Share Price Falls After It Says Board To Consider Fundraising Via QIP

Zomato Ltd.'s share price fell by more than 5% on Friday after it said its board will meet on Oct. 22 to discuss plans for raising funds through a qualified institutional placement.

The meeting coincides with the company's scheduled release of its earnings for the September quarter, followed by an earnings conference call at 5 p.m.

Earlier, Zomato highlighted the launch of an innovative easy returns feature for its quick commerce platform, Blinkit. This feature allows customers to return or exchange items within just 10 minutes of raising a request, aiming to enhance customer satisfaction and streamline operations.