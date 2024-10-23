Zomato Q2 Mixed Bag For Analysts, Blinkit Break-Even Key Positive

While Zomato Ltd.'s profitability concerns weigh on analysts, the company’s rapid growth, driven by Blinkit, remains a positive point. Citi Research even noted that dark stores operated by the quick commerce platform are nearing break-even in the first full quarter post-launch itself.

The food delivery majors second-quarter profit miss has led to mixed reactions from brokerages, with the company reporting a 30% drop in net profit to Rs 176 crore, compared to Rs 253 crore in the previous quarter.

Many brokerages are revising their target prices upward, but concerns over margin pressures and competition persist. This caution reflected in Zomato share price in early trade, which were down as much as 5.56% at Rs 242.10 as compared to a 0.02% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Citi Research retained its 'buy' rating, raising the target price to Rs 310, with a 21% upside. The brokerage noted that Zomato is unlikely to face significant margin pressures in the short term despite Blinkit's rapid expansion. It praised the company's growing traction in quick commerce space, noting that customer overlap between food delivery and Blinkit has decreased as the latter appeals to a broader user base.