Here's Why Zinka Logistics Will Not Debut On Stock Exchanges Today

The debut of the Flipkart backed-Zinka Logistics Ltd. on the national bourses will happen on Nov. 22 instead of Nov. 21 because of the usual T+3 listing schedule as markets were shut on Wednesday.

The maiden issue worth Rs 1,114.7 crore closed on Nov. 18, which was subscribed 1.86 times, led by qualified institutional buyers.

The company was initially planned to list on Thursday after it had filed its red hearing prospects with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Nov. 7. However, the announcement of a market holiday on account of the Maharashtra state election came on Nov. 11 after the tentative listing day was set.

The T+3 listing rule is a regulation that requires public issues of equity and debt securities to be listed on a stock exchange within three working days of the issue closing date.

The Rs 1,114.7-crore offer consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 550 crore, and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 565 crore.

Axis Capital Ltd., Morgan Stanley India Co., JM Financial Ltd. and IIFL Securities Ltd. are the book running lead managers of the BlackBuck IPO, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.