Zinka Logistics IPO Subscribed 39% So Far On Day Three— Check GMP

The initial public offering of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd., the parent of digital trucking solutions platform Blackbuck, has been subscribed 39% on its third day on Monday. The offer was booked 32% on Day 2 and 24% on its first day of bidding.

The grey market premium of Blackbuck was nil as of 08:27 a.m., implying no gains over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit InvestorGain.

This is a slip from the GMP of Rs 24 on Nov. 11, which implied an 8.79% gain over the listing price.

The company has set a price band of Rs 259-273 per share for its Rs 1,114.7-crore IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 550 crore, and an offer for sale of up to Rs 565 crore, according to the red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In the OFS portion, promoters Rajesh Kumar Naidu Yabaji, Ramasubramanian Balasubramaniam, and Chanakya Hridaya will sell a combined 44.38 lakh shares, along with other investors such as Accel India IV, Peak XV Partners, and the International Finance Corporation.

Axis Capital Ltd., Morgan Stanley India Co., JM Financial Ltd. and IIFL Securities Ltd. are the book running lead managers of the BlackBuck IPO, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.