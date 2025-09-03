Zerodha's Kite Faces Outage; Technical Glitch Resolved, Says Company

Business NewsMarketsZerodha's Kite Faces Outage; Technical Glitch Resolved, Says Company
As seen and confirmed by NDTV Profit the Kite app which was not working earlier is up and running again.

03 Sep 2025, 09:52 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zerodha was down during early market hours. (Representative image. Source: Canva AI)</p></div>
Zerodha was down during early market hours. (Representative image. Source: Canva AI)
On Wednesday morning during early trading hours, Zerodha's trading application 'Kite' platform crashed as many users were unable to check latest rates and other index data.

Shortly after the complaints, Zerodha posted on social media platform X after market open at 9:51 a.m. and said the "issue has been resolved"

Prior to this, many users took to social media platform X and raised their concerns. One user posted a screenshot and asked if others are facing a similar problem.

After the complaints piled up on social media platforms, Zerodha team responded and said, "Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app," on X.

Another user drew parallel from a previous Kite platform crash and wrote "Old memories"

Another user, Shubham Nimawat posted, "From last 15 minutes zerodha is not responding who will be responsible for the loss I can't square of my positions please tell is zerodha down all the time please. Answer who will bear the loss"

