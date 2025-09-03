ChatGPT Down As Users Report Widespread Outage Globally

Business NewsTrendingChatGPT Down As Users Report Widespread Outage Globally
Users of popular AI chatbot ChatGPT are currently experiencing significant service outage.

03 Sep 2025
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ChatGPT appears to be down for users worldwide (Photo: X)</p></div>
Users of popular AI chatbot ChatGPT are currently experiencing a significant service outage. According to DownDetector, a platform that monitors online service status, hundreds of users have filed reports of issues with the platform over the past hour or so.

Many netizens on social media platform X voiced their frustration over ChatGPT facing downtime.

It didn't take long for memes to flood in, with many users sharing sarcastic posts.

The downtime in ChatGPT appears to be affecting users globally and is not restricted to any particular location.

OpenAI said it was investigating ChatGPT not responding, reported Bloomberg after reports of downtime emerged.

