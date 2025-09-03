ChatGPT Down As Users Report Widespread Outage Globally
Users of popular AI chatbot ChatGPT are currently experiencing a significant service outage. According to DownDetector, a platform that monitors online service status, hundreds of users have filed reports of issues with the platform over the past hour or so.
Many netizens on social media platform X voiced their frustration over ChatGPT facing downtime.
Anybody else facing this with ChatGPT?— Rajiv Verma | The Full-Stack Guy ð§âð» (@hackernewbie) September 3, 2025
All the responses seem to be gone?#openai #ChatGPTdown pic.twitter.com/OWTaeccqVf
ChatGPT is down and Iâm forced to use my own brain. pic.twitter.com/3s0zaWZUiW— ÙÙØ³Ù (@BasYaWad) September 3, 2025
It didn't take long for memes to flood in, with many users sharing sarcastic posts.
Everyone running to X to see if ChatGPT is down. pic.twitter.com/9DX2fXlQAE— Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) September 3, 2025
The downtime in ChatGPT appears to be affecting users globally and is not restricted to any particular location.
OpenAI said it was investigating ChatGPT not responding, reported Bloomberg after reports of downtime emerged.