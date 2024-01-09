Zee Shares Tumble Nearly 10% On Report Sony May Call Off Merger

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. tumbled nearly 10% on a report that Sony Group Corp. intends to cancel the proposed merger agreement between its Indian subsidiary and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

The Japanese conglomerate is looking to cancel the deal due to a standoff over whether Zee’s Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka would lead the merged entity, Bloomberg reported on Monday, quoting unnamed people.

Sony plans to file the termination notice before a Jan. 20 extended deadline for closing the deal, saying some of the conditions necessary for the merger had not been met, the report said.