Zee Says Sony Has Agreed To Discuss Extending Merger Deadline
The deadline for the completion of the merger was set as Dec. 21.
Sony Group and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. have agreed to discuss the extension of the merger date.
Culver Max (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt.) and Bangla Entertainment Pvt. have agreed to discuss the extension of the merger date, an exchange filing said on Wednesday.
Zee Entertainment is now in receipt of a communication from Culver Max and Bangla Entertainment that they will enter into good faith negotiations as required under the merger cooperation agreement, it said.
In a statement on Dec. 17, Zee Entertainment said that it has requested Culver Max and Bangla Entertainment to extend the timeline required to make the merger effective.
Meanwhile, Sony said that it has not agreed to extend the deadline for its planned merger with Zee, and that it awaits clarity from Zee after a report suggested the Japanese giant is unlikely to offer more time.
Zee's notice to the exchanges "is an acknowledgment that they will not be able to meet" the Dec. 21 deadline to close the merger, Sony Pictures said in a statement.
"The notice triggers an existing contractual provision in the deal that allows for both parties to discuss the possibility of extending the deadline," Sony said.