Zee Says Sony Has Agreed To Discuss Extending Merger Deadline

Culver Max (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt.) and Bangla Entertainment Pvt. have agreed to discuss the extension of the merger date, an exchange filing said on Wednesday.

Zee Entertainment is now in receipt of a communication from Culver Max and Bangla Entertainment that they will enter into good faith negotiations as required under the merger cooperation agreement, it said.

The deadline for the completion of the merger was set for Dec. 21.