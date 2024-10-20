Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 21 Trade

Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 15th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 19th straight session.

The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,486 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 5,215 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 21,823.3 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 16,384 crore.