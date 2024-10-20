Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 21 Trade
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 3,609 crore, while they bought index futures worth Rs 679 crore, stock futures worth Rs 3,221 crore and Rs 1,004 crore in stock options.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in index options, and the cash market, while they bought index futures, stock options and stock futures during Friday's session.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 15th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 19th straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,486 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 5,215 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 21,823.3 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 16,384 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 1,062 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while the Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 6,750 contracts. The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains unchanged at 33%:67%.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were up 0.49% to 24,949 at a premium of 95 points, with the open interest down by 2.06%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were up by 1.69% to 52,310 at a premium of 216 points, while its open interest was down 13.8%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 24 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with the 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 23, the maximum call open interest was at 62,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,500.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 552 crore at the end of October expiry — from Rs 33,615 crore a day earlier — to Rs 33,063 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,906 crore at the end of October expiry — from Rs 15,311 crore a day earlier — to Rs 13,405 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell slightly to 1.19 from 1.21 the previous day.