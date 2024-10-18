FPIs Offload Rs 5,486 Crore In Fifteenth Consecutive Selling Session
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 21,823.3 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 16,384 crore.
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 15th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 19h straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,485.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 5,214.8 crore.
In October, including Friday sales, the FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 80,217.9 crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 74,196.2 crore. In September, the FPIs sold stocks valued at Rs 15,423 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks valued at Rs 31,860 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 22,909 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
In October, the FPIs recorded their highest selling of Indian equities, leading to significant outflows. In contrast, domestic institutions emerged as the primary buyers. Mutual funds, which play a crucial role in domestic institutional investor flows, held a substantial cash reserve of Rs 1.49 lakh crore across all actively managed equity schemes as of September 30.
According to the latest sector-wise FPI investment data from the NSDL, the financial services sector experienced the largest outflows, totaling Rs 23,274 crore by Oct. 15. Sectors that attracted inflows included chemicals, where the FPIs became net buyers of Rs 522 crore in equities, followed by the metals and mining sector with inflows of Rs 222 crore.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex snapped a three–session losing streak on Friday, tracking a rise in the shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. The Nifty 50 ended 104.20 points or 0.42% higher at 24,854.05 and the Sensex ended 218.14 points or 0.27% higher at 81,224.75.