FPIs Record Largest Sell-Off In October But This Segment Has Bucked The Trend

So far, October has seen the largest selling by foreign portfolio investors of Indian equities. FPIs have been net sellers of over Rs 71,000 crore, which surpasses the outflows recorded amid the Covid-19 sell-off in March, 2020, which stood at approximately Rs 62,400 crore.Amid the record outflows, domestic institutions have been the largest buyers, as they recorded inflows of Rs 75,000 crore during the same period when FPIs sold ove...