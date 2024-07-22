Yes Bank Shares Gain After Q1 Profit Rises On Lower Provisions

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd. gained over 4% on Monday after the private lender's net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on lower provisions, beating analysts' estimates.

The standalone net profit increased 46.4% year-on-year to Rs 502.4 crore for the quarter-ended June 30, 2024, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 376.4 crore. Sequentially, the profit rose 11.1%.

Net interest income, or core income for the lender stood at Rs 2,243 crore, up 12.2% year-on-year. Net interest margin, a key profitability indicator, stayed flat sequentially at 2.4%.

Provisions for the quarter fell 41.1% year-on-year to Rs 211.7 crore.