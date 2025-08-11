Business NewsMarketsYatharth Hospital Share Price Hits Record High Ahead Of Entering MSCI India Small-Cap Index
ADVERTISEMENT

Yatharth Hospital Share Price Hits Record High Ahead Of Entering MSCI India Small-Cap Index

Yatharth Hospital And Trauma Care Services share price advanced 4.55% to a record high of Rs 738.2 apiece.

11 Aug 2025, 11:55 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yatharth Hospital in Delhi. (Source: Company)</p></div>
Yatharth Hospital in Delhi. (Source: Company)

Yatharth Hospital And Trauma Care Services Ltd. share price hit a new high in Monday's session. The stock will be included in the MSCI India Small-cap index with effect from Aug 26.

As a part of the monthly rebalancing exercise, MSCI Inc. is adding 15 stocks to the India Small-cap index, while removing six stocks. Along with Brainbees Solutions, Inventurus Knowledge, Lloyds Enterprises, and Sona BLW Precision, Yatharth Hospital will also be added.

Yatharth Hospital Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit rose 38.3% at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 30.4 crore

  • Revenue rose 21.7% to Rs 258 crore versus Rs 212 crore

  • Ebitda rose 20.2% to Rs 64.5 crore versus Rs 53.7 crore

  • Margin at 25% versus 25.3%

ALSO READ

Yatra Online Share Price Surges To Seven-Month High As Q1 Profit Quadruple
Opinion
Yatra Online Share Price Surges To Seven-Month High As Q1 Profit Quadruple
Read More
Yatharth Hospital Share Price Hits Record High Ahead Of Entering MSCI India Small-Cap Index

Yatharth Hospital And Trauma Care Services share price advanced 4.55% to a record high of Rs 738.2 apiece. It was trading 0.52% higher at Rs 709.8 apiece as of 11:33 a.m., as compared to 0.39% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock advanced 55.85% in 12 months, and 25.21% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75.01, which implied a the stock is overbought.

Seven analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.1%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As SBI, HDFC Bank Shares Lead
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As SBI, HDFC Bank Shares Lead
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT