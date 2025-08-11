Yatharth Hospital Share Price Hits Record High Ahead Of Entering MSCI India Small-Cap Index

Yatharth Hospital And Trauma Care Services share price advanced 4.55% to a record high of Rs 738.2 apiece. It was trading 0.52% higher at Rs 709.8 apiece as of 11:33 a.m., as compared to 0.39% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock advanced 55.85% in 12 months, and 25.21% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75.01, which implied a the stock is overbought.

Seven analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.1%.