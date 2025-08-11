Yatharth Hospital Share Price Hits Record High Ahead Of Entering MSCI India Small-Cap Index
Yatharth Hospital And Trauma Care Services share price advanced 4.55% to a record high of Rs 738.2 apiece.
Yatharth Hospital And Trauma Care Services Ltd. share price hit a new high in Monday's session. The stock will be included in the MSCI India Small-cap index with effect from Aug 26.
As a part of the monthly rebalancing exercise, MSCI Inc. is adding 15 stocks to the India Small-cap index, while removing six stocks. Along with Brainbees Solutions, Inventurus Knowledge, Lloyds Enterprises, and Sona BLW Precision, Yatharth Hospital will also be added.
Yatharth Hospital Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Net Profit rose 38.3% at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 30.4 crore
Revenue rose 21.7% to Rs 258 crore versus Rs 212 crore
Ebitda rose 20.2% to Rs 64.5 crore versus Rs 53.7 crore
Margin at 25% versus 25.3%
It was trading 0.52% higher at Rs 709.8 apiece as of 11:33 a.m., as compared to 0.39% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock advanced 55.85% in 12 months, and 25.21% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75.01, which implied a the stock is overbought.
Seven analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.1%.