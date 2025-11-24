Worst Over For India Inc. Earnings? Here's What Jefferies Says

After a long period of slowdown and muted growth, the worst could be over for India Inc's earnings, according to Jefferies' most recent note on the Indian market.

In its latest India Strategy note, Jefferies anticipates an upturn in Indian market in the second half of the financial year ending March 2026 - a run that may continue through FY27.

The brokerage firm adds that the overall earnings per share trend will also accelerate, much thanks to the combination of low base effects and ongoing policy support from the government.

In addition, the pace of earnings downgrades is expected to slow down significantly, which in turn, could reduce volatility and support investor confidence.

Jefferies is confident of India Inc. achieving a 13-15% growth in FY27 EPS, which could be critical in attractive capital and sustaining the market momentum.

This will ultimately bode well for Indian market, particularly when it comes to justifying the high valuation that has so far kept global investors cautious for a long period of time.