Wipro Top Gainer On Nifty As Share Price Spikes After Q1 Results

Wipro Ltd. saw its shares surge 4.34% on Friday, buoyed by investor optimism following the company’s first-quarter earnings for FY26. Despite a decline in profit and margins, the IT major’s performance largely met market expectations, and strong deal wins have prompted brokerages to maintain a positive outlook for the second half of the fiscal year.

The tech firm reported a 7% sequential drop in profit to Rs 3,336 crore for the quarter ended June, aligning closely with the Rs 3,588 crore consensus estimate tracked by Bloomberg. Revenue came in at Rs 22,134 crore, down 1.65% from the previous quarter but slightly above analyst projections. Operating profit fell 9.09% to Rs 3,548 crore, with margins contracting by 128 basis points to 16.02%.

Despite the muted financials, brokerages including Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, and Macquarie remain upbeat. Analysts cited Wipro’s robust deal pipeline as a key driver of future growth. Morgan Stanley noted signs of stabilisation in key geographies, while Macquarie retained its rating, pointing to deal wins during the quarter.