Wipro Drops Most In Over Four Years After Bleak Earning Outlook

Shares of Wipro Ltd. fell the most in over four years to the lowest in nearly a month on Monday after it provided a bleak earnings outlook for the second quarter.

Wipro expects its revenue to rise either up to 1% or decline 1% in the July–September period due to the weak demand environment, NDTV Profit reported.

In the April–June period, the Bengaluru based IT service providers' revenue fell 1% sequentially to Rs 21,964 crore.