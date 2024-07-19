Wipro Q1 Results: Profit Rises 6%, In Line With Estimates

The Wipro booth at Davos 2022. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
IT major Wipro Ltd.'s net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, even as its revenue fell slightly during the period.
Net profit of the company rose 6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,037 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 2,931.21-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Wipro Q1 FY25 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue down 1% at Rs 21,964crore (Estimate: Rs 22,237.4 crore).