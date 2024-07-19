NDTV ProfitEarningsWipro Q1 Results: Profit Rises 6%, In Line With Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Wipro Q1 Results: Profit Rises 6%, In Line With Estimates

Net profit of the company rose 6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,037 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

19 Jul 2024, 03:43 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Wipro booth at Davos 2022.&nbsp;(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The Wipro booth at Davos 2022. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

IT major Wipro Ltd.'s net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, even as its revenue fell slightly during the period.

Net profit of the company rose 6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,037 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 2,931.21-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Wipro Q1 FY25 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

  • Revenue down 1% at Rs 21,964crore (Estimate: Rs 22,237.4 crore).

  • Ebit increased 1.8% to Rs 3,625 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,543.67 crore).

  • Margin expanded 47 basis points to 16.5% (Estimate: 15.94%).

  • Net profit rose 6% Rs 3,037 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,931.21 crore).

On Friday, Wipro's shares fell 2.83% to Rs 557 apiece on the NSE even as the benchmark Nifty 50 ended the day 1.09% lower. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

(This is a developing story).

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT