Why Is Hemisphere Properties Facing Pressure In Trade Today?

Shares of Hemisphere Properties Ltd. are trading with cuts of up to 18% in trade on Monday after the company received no bids for the e-auction of its land parcel in Pune.

The stock is trading at Rs 151.45 compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 184. Over a 12-month period, the scrip has fallen almost 20%.

Hemisphere Properties is facing pressure in trade on the back of a recent exchange filing, where the company announced it received no bids for the e-auction of a Pune land parcel, which appears to have hit investor confidence.

"It is to inform that the e-auction concluded on Oct 3, 2025. The e-auction process did not receive any bids for the plots. The Company is reviewing the outcome and will determine the next course of action in due course," the statement said.

Ahead of the e-auction, Hemisphere told exchanges that the Collector, Pune, approved the sale on Sept. 26, 2025, upon payment of Rs 130.56 crore. The company then went to confirm the e-auction dates, which ran between Oct. 1 - Oct. 3.

Hemisphere Properties is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) with the President of India as the majority shareholder through the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

The company was formed to hold, manage and monetise surplus land traced to the 2002 VSNL (now Tata Communications) disinvestment. HPIL’s mandate is to unlock value from legacy land assets via sales, leasing, and development.

As per the company's annual report, the Pune asset is central to Hemisphere’s value-unlock strategy.

In fact, the Bopkhel plots form part of a larger, roughly 524-acre holding spread across Bopkhel, Dighi, Kalas and Bhosari in the Pune Metropolitan Region.

As per the company, the Bopkhel sub-parcel is among the first to be monetised, after authorities approved a layout and issued a no-objection for auction last year.

Management has even framed the Pune program as a cornerstone to the company's attempt to convert non-revenue land into income-generating assets.

But investor confidence was hit after the company failed to attract any bidder for the Pune land parcel, which now sits against a Rs 130 crore premium outlay.