Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher; Axis, ICICI, Other Bank Stocks Lead Gains
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher; Axis, ICICI, Other Bank Stocks Lead Gains

Benchmark indices opened higher on Monday. Track all the live market updates here.

06 Oct 2025, 10:21 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT
BSE
BSE in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
India's benchmark Nifty 50 index is poised to open marginally higher, based on marginal uptick in GIFT Nifty. Asian stocks climbed to a record on Monday, led by a rally in Japan. Tata Capital will launch its Rs 15,512-crore IPO today.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Stock Market Live: Gold Prices Inch Toward $4,000

Gold rose to another record — closing in on the $4,000 an ounce mark — as the US Federal government shutdown dragged on.

Bullion advanced to $3,920.63 an ounce, before paring some gains. The disruption in the US has delayed payroll data, which was due on Friday, making a murky economic outlook even more unclear.

Read more about it here


Stock Market Live: Pace Digitek Lists At Marginal Prenium

Pace Digitel listed at a marginal prenium on Monday on both BSE and NSE.

  • Settles at Rs 225 On NSE versus Issue Price of Rs 219, up 2.7%

  • Settles at Rs 226.9 On BSE versus Issue Price of Rs 219, up 3.6%


Stock Market Live: BSE In Focus, Stock Up Over 4%

BSE in focus as IIFL says:

  • Expiry day swap impact on BSE has been softer than expected

  • Premium ADTO holding up well and market share losses limited

  • Volume run-rate remains strong — 12–13% above FY26 estimates — implying potential for earnings upgrades

  • At 38 times 1YF EPS – the stock trades 15% discount to its 2-yr average, partly pricing in regulatory risks

  • Favourable regulatory clarity could trigger a re-rating

Notably, BSE Ltd.'s share price rose 4.18% on Monday to trade at Rs 2,181 apiece.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher; Axis, ICICI, Other Bank Stocks Lead Gains

Stock Market Live: Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Dips

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd.'s share price was trading 0.15% lower on Mondaya fter the company reported lowest-registered sales growth in the last four quarters earlier.

The company in its business update for the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, reported a consolidated revenue growth on a year-on-year basis.

The growth, while healthy, was slightly lower than the 37.4% increase recorded in the same quarter last year.

Read more about it here

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher; Axis, ICICI, Other Bank Stocks Lead Gains

Stock Market Live: Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Shares Spike 10%

Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. surged at market open on Monday and is trading with gains of almost 10% on the back of Flipkart's complete exit in the company.

Read more about it here

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher; Axis, ICICI, Other Bank Stocks Lead Gains
















Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT