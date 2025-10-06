Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher; Axis, ICICI, Other Bank Stocks Lead Gains
Benchmark indices opened higher on Monday. Track all the live market updates here.
Stock Market Live: Gold Prices Inch Toward $4,000
Gold rose to another record — closing in on the $4,000 an ounce mark — as the US Federal government shutdown dragged on.
Bullion advanced to $3,920.63 an ounce, before paring some gains. The disruption in the US has delayed payroll data, which was due on Friday, making a murky economic outlook even more unclear.
Stock Market Live: Pace Digitek Lists At Marginal Prenium
Pace Digitel listed at a marginal prenium on Monday on both BSE and NSE.
Settles at Rs 225 On NSE versus Issue Price of Rs 219, up 2.7%
Settles at Rs 226.9 On BSE versus Issue Price of Rs 219, up 3.6%
Stock Market Live: BSE In Focus, Stock Up Over 4%
BSE in focus as IIFL says:
Expiry day swap impact on BSE has been softer than expected
Premium ADTO holding up well and market share losses limited
Volume run-rate remains strong — 12–13% above FY26 estimates — implying potential for earnings upgrades
At 38 times 1YF EPS – the stock trades 15% discount to its 2-yr average, partly pricing in regulatory risks
Favourable regulatory clarity could trigger a re-rating
Notably, BSE Ltd.'s share price rose 4.18% on Monday to trade at Rs 2,181 apiece.
Stock Market Live: Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Dips
Kalyan Jewellers Ltd.'s share price was trading 0.15% lower on Mondaya fter the company reported lowest-registered sales growth in the last four quarters earlier.
The company in its business update for the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, reported a consolidated revenue growth on a year-on-year basis.
The growth, while healthy, was slightly lower than the 37.4% increase recorded in the same quarter last year.
Stock Market Live: Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Shares Spike 10%
Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. surged at market open on Monday and is trading with gains of almost 10% on the back of Flipkart's complete exit in the company.
