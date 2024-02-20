Whirlpool Sells 24% Stake In India Unit For $468 Million
The buyers of Whirlpool shares could not be ascertained yet.
Whirlpool Corp. offloaded 24% stake in its India unit via open market transactions for $468 million, or approximately Rs 3,882 crore, on Tuesday.
Whirlpool Mauritius Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the home appliance-maker, executed the sale of 3.04 crore shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd. via block deals.
The transaction reduced the promoter's ownership in the company from 75% to 51%. Whirlpool expects settlement of the share sale to occur on Feb. 21 and to use transaction proceeds to reduce debt, according to an exchange filing.
The shares were on offer at a floor price of Rs 1,230 apiece, according to the term sheet reviewed by NDTV Profit. The floor price indicated a discount of 7.6% to the stock's Monday closing price.
In response to queries, the home appliances maker said the parent firm's divestment is part of the plans announced in November last year and the company will notify exchanges when such a transaction is executed.
Shares of Whirlpool of India closed 3.24% lower at Rs 1,287.70 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.48% advance in the benchmark Sensex.