Whirlpool Sells 24% Stake In India Unit For $468 Million

Whirlpool Corp. offloaded 24% stake in its India unit via open market transactions for $468 million, or approximately Rs 3,882 crore, on Tuesday.

Whirlpool Mauritius Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the home appliance-maker, executed the sale of 3.04 crore shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd. via block deals.

The transaction reduced the promoter's ownership in the company from 75% to 51%. Whirlpool expects settlement of the share sale to occur on Feb. 21 and to use transaction proceeds to reduce debt, according to an exchange filing.