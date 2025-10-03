WeWork India IPO: Should You Subscribe To This Rs 3,000 Crore Offer? Analysts Weigh In

WeWork India Ltd., aims to raise Rs 3,000 crore through the sale of equity. The IPO opens on Oct. 3 and closes on Oct. 7. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 615 and Rs 648 per share. The IPO comprises an offer-for-sale component consisting of 4.62 crore shares of Rs 10 face value each.

The leading brokerages have a neutral take on the maiden offer with Angel One giving the counter a neutral rating, Canara Bank calling for investors to apply, while SMG Global has a neutrak rating as well.

WeWork India Management Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for investors to bid on Friday and was 0.01 times as of 10:31 a.m. Promoter Embassy Buildcon LLP will be selling their shares through the OFS, according to the red herring prospectus, along with investor 1 Ariel Way Tenant.